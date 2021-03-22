Tiger Beer's surprise cameo in Disney's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' not a paid partnership

Singapore's local Tiger Beer seems to have received a stamp of approval from the Winter Soldier, also known as James "Bucky" Barnes, who indulged in the beer while on a date with a waitress in one of the scenes in the latest Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While at first glance, the brand's logo might not be seen as clearly, as the scene progresses, the logo was shown more conspicuously on camera.

The Tiger Beer bottle first appeared when Bucky and the waitress were discussing his online dating experiences, and he mentioned he saw plenty of weird pictures. When asked what kind of weird, Bucky replied: "Tiger photos." The beer also saw its moment in the spotlight when a close up shot saw Bucky taking a swig of Tiger Beer with the logo positioned to face the camera.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Tiger Beer's spokesperson said as a homegrown icon born in Singapore, it is so proud that the brand has made its way into a widely anticipated Marvel Studios production. "It is this continuous strong global appeal of Tiger Beer that makes us beam with local pride. As Sean O'Donnell, global brand director for Tiger puts it: 'Because every superhero deserves a Tiger!'" the spokesperson added. It is understood that product placement was not a paid one. Disney declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the launch of the new Disney+ series, the company projected Captain America's iconic shield onto the Singapore Flyer on 19 March. The shield has also been spotted in several renowned landmarks worldwide including The London Eye, the Melbourne Star in Melbourne, the Luneur 1953 Flywheel in Rome, La Grande Roue de Marseille in Marseille, MAAG Hall in Zurich, the Torre Latino in Mexico City, and the Planetario in Buenos Aires.

The Walt Disney Company also used light projections in Singapore when Disney+ launched locally on 24 February. Inspired by the content and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, light projections were intricately tracked upon the façade of the Marina Bay Sands, ArtScience Museum, The Fullerton Hotel, Gardens by the Bay and the Merlion Park.

The light projections were part of the show titled A Night of Disney+, organised by Disney and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and Marina Bay Sands. The performance featured musicians including JJ Lin, Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng and Annette Lee. Alongside the show was also a marketing blitz which Amit Malhotra, regional lead for Disney+ SEA, previously said is "unmatched in magnitude, scale and reach from what Disney has ever endeavoured in Singapore". The campaign consists of a 360 marketing strategy, utilising platforms ranging from TV to radio, OOH and online to maximise its exposure.

Malhotra told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that for TV and radio, the team "cherry-picked" primetime shows and channels so as to ensure maximum awareness. On the OOH front, the team also ran ads across the nation, including key billboards at Midpoint Orchard, along the Ayer Rajah Expressway at Tanjong Pagar, and Holland Village. Disney+ also took over the walls of ION Retail Gateway, and MRT stations at Dhoby Ghaut, Serangoon, Tampines and Buona Vista.

Disney+ seems to be a success for the company so far, having exceeded 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch. CEO Bob Chapek said during the company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders that the “enormous success” of Disney+ has inspired the team to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase investment in the development of high-quality content. It currently has a target of more than 100 new titles per year, including Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Chapek added that its D2C business is its top priority and its "robust pipeline of content" will continue to fuel its growth.

