Tiger Beer responds to 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' cameo with social media ad

Following its surprise cameo on Disney+ latest Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tiger Beer has now posted a cheeky reference on its Facebook and Instagram account. The post features a Tiger Beer bottle with the caption "Here's to you, soldier". To make the reference even clearer, Tiger Beer said "Every superhero deserves a Tiger", while tagging Marvel Studios and the official social media accounts of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Tiger Beer's post has since garnered 142 likes on Instagram and 166 positive reactions on Facebook. It also received some netizens' approval, as one said it was "well played" by the beer brand while another said "I see what you did there, Tiger".

The post came as last week, Tiger Beer bottles were featured in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Tiger Beer bottle first appeared when the Winter Soldier, also known as James "Bucky" Barnes, and a waitress were discussing his online dating experiences, and he mentioned he saw plenty of weird pictures. When asked what kind of weird, Bucky replied: "Tiger photos." The beer also saw its moment in the spotlight when a close up shot saw Bucky taking a swig of Tiger Beer with the logo positioned to face the camera. While Disney declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries about the product placement, It is understood that the Tiger Beer cameo was not part of a paid partnership.

In a previous statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Tiger Beer's spokesperson said as a homegrown icon born in Singapore, it is so proud that the brand has made its way into a widely anticipated Marvel Studios production. "It is this continuous strong global appeal of Tiger Beer that makes us beam with local pride," the spokesperson added.

Tiger Beer's unintended cameo on Disney+ may have just shot the Singapore brand to international fame, given the large pool of audience on the platform. Earlier this month, Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company said Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch. During the company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders, Chapek said the “enormous success” of Disney+ has inspired the team to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase investment in the development of high-quality content.

“Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth,” Chapek added. Besides The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+ has released several popular movies and TV series since its launch, and also original series such as “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” which were said to have helped with the sign ups.

