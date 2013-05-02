This DBS campaign will give you vertigo

DBS Bank has launched an eight-month long social marketing campaign titled "The Great DBS Touchdown" to drive greater Internet and mobile banking usage.

The campaign is part of the bank's efforts to leverage social media and interactive large-scale installations.

The bank commissioned a 3D street painting to help drive greater awareness and social sharing of the campaign. The artwork is painted on-site at Raffles City by Dutch artist Leon Keer. The 3D street painting will remain on display from 1 May to 8 May.

During this period, members of the public who take photos with the artwork and post the photos on Instagram can stand to win up to SG$300 in prizes each day.

According to Lim Bee Bee, head of marketing, Consumer Banking Group Singapore, DBS Bank, it has become increasingly important for banks to engage consumers in innovative ways that encourage social sharing of products.

Traditional marketing is no longer sufficient to reach out to today's consumers, she added.

As part of the online campaign, a virtual suspended Volkswagen Beetle will be lowered to the ground as customers perform online banking transactions. A lucky draw for the car is being conducted once 30 million online transactions have been performed or by 31 Dec 2013.

To further utilise social media when interacting with consumers, last year DBS Bank also successfully launched a regional social media group buy campaign, uGOiGOTM, in Singapore's banking industry.

It also launched a DriveShield campaign, which saw a car cut into half at the Singapore Expo car park and a QR code was placed on scene that directed people to a series of three videos posted on YouTube. The bank claims, the three videos generated over 400,000 views in total.