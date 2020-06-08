The Learning Lab shines light on funny and relatable moments during home-based learning

Tuition centre The Learning Lab has released a film titled "Classrooms", as a tribute to all parents in Singapore and their bittersweet home-based learning (HBL) experiences with their little ones during the circuit breaker period. In partnership with GOVT Singapore, this film was created within a few days, and is under one of the projects the agency team has produced at home.

Backed by an old song called “School Days” - re-arranged and performed by Singaporean singer-songwriter Ling Kai - the film features user-generated footages of real parents and children undergoing HBL sessions. It captures the funny, heart-warming and relatable moments that come with every online learning lesson, and ends with a message that thanks parents for turning their homes into "classrooms" during these challenging times.The Learning lab acknowledges the struggles faced by parents during the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of ‘Classrooms’, as parents and their children are forced to adjust quickly to HBL.

GOVT said while tuition and enrichment centres have focused their efforts to ensuring students stayed on track with their learning goals through HBL, it would never have been possible without the trust and support from parents. GOVT added that the processes during the film creation had to be constantly re-examined and reinvented, both in terms of production and client approval practices. “Speed, nimbleness and focus remained as the focus even when on-location shoots still were not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions," the agency added.

The Learning Lab has released snippets of videos and films in the past as well, capturing on-going issues to relate to its audience. In April last year, it released an ad named "Tests", calling all parents to look beyond "pen and paper" exams and focus on the bigger real-life tests often overlooked in the pursuit of academic success.



Related articles:

The Learning Lab releases ad to ask parents to look beyond academic success

The Learning Lab's Xin Zhong Wen puts creative spin to learning Mandarin

The Learning Lab's ad addressing gender pay issue gets thumbs up