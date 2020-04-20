Temasek-backed eCommerce startup Zilingo cuts 5% of workforce

Temasek-backed eCommerce startup Zilingo has laid off less than 5% of its total workplace. Confirming to Marketing, a Zilingo spokesperson said this was part of a planned company-wide restructuring and also involves some designations to be made redundant.

According to Zilingo, the company had to make "tough decisions" to take the business plans forward. Currently, the fashion marketplace platform is sold focusing on its core business plans in Asia and Emerging Markets, with its recent shift to the B2B model. "As we continue with the internal reorganisation and move forward, we seek the support and cooperation of our merchant partners, sellers and the Zilingo family at large in our combined efforts," the spokesperson added. The company declined to comment on the cuts in individual markets and teams.

Founded by Ankiti Bose (pictured left) and Dhruv Kapoor (pictured right) in 2015, Zilingo has offices in eight cities globally with over 796 staff covering 20 different nationalities. The eight cities include Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, India, Hong Kong, Australia, Los Angeles and New York. The company currently has over 33,000 merchants on its platform, and aims to make the fashion and beauty supply chain more efficient and levelling the playing field for merchants and suppliers through technology.

Zilingo previously collaborated with The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia and South Asia) to develop and retail more than 500 products inspired by MARVEL, Disney and Star Wars characters. In June last year, both parties rolled out the Marvel X Zilingo collection, which was also made available on eCommerce platforms such as Tokopedia, Shopee and Lazada across Southeast Asia, and Amazon and Flipkart in India.