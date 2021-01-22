Surbana Jurong Group builds comms and branding team with senior hires

Surbana Jurong Group, urban and infrastructure consulting firm, has appointed Geraldine Cheong as its deputy director of communications. Based in Singapore, Cheong (pictured left) leads the group’s global communications including media relations, thought leadership programmes, employee engagement, issues management and social media. Cheong reports to Karen Yew, group chief communications and branding officer.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Yew said the company is looking to further strengthen its communications and stakeholder management, especially with the role that the Surbana Jurong Group plays in creating sustainable built environments around the world. “We are delighted to welcome Cheong to the Surbana Jurong family. Cheong's experience will be tremendously valuable to building our brand as a global consultancy powerhouse and fostering a collaborative, client-focused culture that supports professional excellence," she added.

Prior to her appointment, Cheong spent two years and eight months with real estate service firm Cushman & Wakefield, where she helmed the role of associate director of communications in Singapore and Southeast Asia, according to her LinkedIn. Before that, she was the associate director, marketing and communications for global commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE for over 12 years.

Cheong said: “I am excited to join a team of highly experienced marketing and communications professionals managing the brand and reputation of Surbana Jurong Group as a leading consultancy. Having spent the last 15 years in two leading public-listed real estate firms, I see tremendous opportunities to apply best-in-class communications strategies and strengthen awareness and appreciation of the Group’s multidisciplinary portfolio and transformative strategy.”

Additionally, Surbana Jurong Group has also recently hired Rachelle Lee as deputy director of branding, to drive its corporate branding and digital media initiatives. Prior to her appointment, Lee (pictured right) was growth marketing and head of content at Agile Basics. Lee also had prior agency experience, having served as group business director, client communications, TBWA\Worldwide and regional business director, client communications, Young & Rubicam Group (now known as VMLY&R). Lee also previously helmed the role of head of marketing and media communications at DirectAsia Insurance for the Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand market, according to her LinkedIn.

Headquartered in Singapore, Surbana Jurong Group has a global talent pool of 16,500 based in more than 120 offices in over 40 countries. According to its official website, it has to date built more than a million homes in Singapore, created master plans in more than 30 countries and developed over 100 industrial parks globally. It is added that its tag line “Building Cities, Shaping Lives” expresses how the Group sees projects that they take on: as an opportunity to fulfil aspirations and enrich lives.