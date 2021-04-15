Subway hands media duties to PHD for Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan

Subway has appointed PHD to handle media planning and buying duties for Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan. The incumbents are MediaCom and Mindshare which were appointed in 2015 and 2018 respectively. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands the contract period is still being finalised.

"We chose PHD because the agency had a firm understanding of our business and challenges. We also felt there was good chemistry working together, so we believe PHD will be a great extension of the team," Mandy Mak, Subway's regional director of marketing, Asia Pacific, told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE.

James Hawkins, CEO, PHD Asia Pacific said it is thrilled to be partnering with Subway in three of their growth markets in Asia. "By leveraging on Omni & Omni Studio, PHD’s proprietary platforms, we delivered a strategic solution that combines data-driven insights and human-centric innovation. Coupled with the calibre of our team as well as their passion for the brand, we look forward to partnering Subway in their ambitious and transformative journey in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan," he said.

At the same time, it also appointed Adqua Interactive in South Korea and Carnivo in China to manage integrated duties. Subway is active on social media and has often tickled consumers with interesting activations such as its Spotify 2020 Wrapped, creating a daily face wash for this year's April Fool's, and rallying consumers to order from anywhere in support of restaurants, mamak joints or homegrown businesses.

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

