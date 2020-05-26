STB and Zouk spice up virtual party collaboration with AR filters

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered nightclub Zouk Singapore to organise a series of virtual parties around the world named “Zouk Phuturescapes”, which aims to promote Singapore's offerings across the world. To add an interactive element to the parties, STB and Zouk worked with VICE to create AR filters on Instagram. One of these AR filters will feature an avatar of American DJ Diplo against a 3D virtual background of Gardens by the Bay.

Audiences will be able to capture content of themselves enjoying the parties, layer the AR filters over the content for a fun touch, and post on Instagram. VICE has also created virtual backgrounds of various tourism icons, which audiences can use during the Zoom party. STB and Zouk aims to let audiences learn more about Singapore’s offerings through these immersive technology elements. Moderators will also use Zoom functions such as “Poll” to have contest giveaways; and “Spotlight” to feature selected audience members grooving to the beat. The virtual parties will kick off in the United States on 29 May, followed by Asia and Australia on 30 May, and the United Kingdom on 31 May.

Zouk Phuturescapes will feature both local and international DJs and musicians across three virtual parties. Up to 1,000 guests can register for each party, which will be hosted on video conferencing platform Zoom. The parties will also be streamed live on both STB and Zouk’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The collaboration between STB and Zouk came naturally as both brands are attuned to the changes in the entertainment and nightlife industry, the press statement said, adding that they are keen to push boundaries and pioneer new concepts to showcase Singapore’s vibrant offerings in these areas amidst COVID-19. It is added that the collaboration is also an opportunity to support and showcase Singapore talents on a global stage, which aligns with STB’s Passion Made Possible brand.

Lynette Pang, STB’s assistant chief executive (marketing group) said: “We aspire to take the concept of virtual parties to the next level through a mix of content curation, immersive technology, audience engagement, and innovative marketing. Together with Zouk, we welcome audiences around the world to join us for this unique experience from the comfort and safety of their own homes."



Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said it hopes to unite the global community safely through Phuturescapes, and provide a platform where everyone can dance along together, engage with one another, and collectively look forward to the day guests from around the world can be welcomed into the club again.”



This is not Zouk's first attempt at virtual clubbing experiences. Earlier in March, Zouk partnered with esports company Razer and streaming app Bigo Live to launch a cloud clubbing livestream. This came after the government said all entertainment venues will be closed as a measure to combat with the COVID-19 situation. The one-day livestream event saw Zouk curating a series of closed-door sets that was streamed to viewers on Razer’s Bigo Live channel.

Meanwhile last month, STB launched six-part edutainment series titled “Try this at home, Tips from Singapore”. Through the edutainment series, STB aims to encourage local and international viewers to explore or further develop a passion, inspired by Singapore’s diverse people, talent and stories through this video series. The series features Singaporean personalities such as sneaker artist Mark Ong, cook, food writer and television host, Sarah Huang Benjamin, as well as Peranakan kebaya makers, brothers Raymond and Edmond Wong completing various tasks assigned to them. A quick check by Marketing showed that the series has launched five episodes at the time of writing.

