Tourism frontliners urge SG residents to stay home in latest STB spot

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched a film as a public service announcement to encourage Singaporeans and residents to play their part by staying at home during the extended circuit breaker period. The film features tourism frontliners from local attractions such as Singapore Zoo (Wildlife Reserves Singapore), Gardens by The Bay, Sentosa, and National Gallery Singapore. STB released the film on its Facebook and LinkedIn channels, adding that it has been working closely with tourism establishments and attractions during this period, to ensure that they receive the support they need.

The one-minute film showed different sights of Singapore with a message from tourism frontliners urging Singapore to help by staying at home. "Singapore, we have a message for you. We need your help. Please stay home so that we can be together soon," the film said. The film has garnered approximately 14,000 views on STB's Facebook page at the time of writing, less than a day since it was posted. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

In a statement to Marketing, Terrence Voon, director, communications and marketing capability, STB said the motivation behind its "Stay Home" video, which was produced with agency Edelman, is to pay tribute to Singapore’s tourism frontliners, as well as remind Singaporeans to stay home for the sake of their health and nation. "Hence, our creative idea was to tie both together with a simple but emotional message: to stay home, so we can all enjoy our favourite experiences in Singapore sooner." He added that the video was produced on short notice while adhering to circuit breaker measures.

Two weeks ago when the circuit breaker measures were implemented, STB stood in solidarity with employees having to work from home. In a social media post, the board removed the beloved Merlion figure from a picture of the skyline, and replaced it with a cheeky note that says, "BRB (be right back), I'm working from home".

The social media post said, "Frontliners in essential services are working hard to support us during this time, so let’s do our part by staying home and practising safe distancing!" Speaking to Marketing then, Choo Huei Miin, director, digital and content at STB said the social post is part of the organisation’s storytelling efforts to connect and engage with fans and friends of Singapore on social media channels. STB worked with its agency partner TBWA\ to put the message across using creativity, humour and tourism icon, the Merlion.

