StarHub donates SG$200k marketing budget for 20th anniversary to home-based learning

StarHub is halting its 20th anniversary celebrations and donating its anniversary marketing budget of SG$200,000 to support students in their home-based learning (HBL). Under this initiative, the telco will be sponsoring instantaneous mobile broadband connectivity to students from lower-income families who do not have access to broadband at home.

Starting with 158 primary and secondary students this week, up to 550 students will stand to benefit from this initiative, which builds on MOE’s current efforts to support students in online learning. Students identified by MOE for this initiative will receive 4G dongles or MiFi routers with unlimited data powered by StarHub. According to StarHub, the additional connectivity support, paired with school devices, will enable students to access online learning for HBL. The initiative will last for six months, to tide over the trying circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest move is in addition to the newly-created StarHub Cares COVID-19 Fund supporting initiatives that help cushion the impact on healthcare staff, patients, lower-income seniors in rental flats and lower-income households. The fund comprises contributions from across the company, with StarHub's board of directors contributing up to 10% of 2019 director fees, the telco's senior leadership team contributing up to one month of salary, and a voluntary contribution from StarHub employees. StarHub is matching all contributions dollar-for-dollar.

The telco's chief executive, Peter Kaliaropoulos, said at a time when individuals, businesses and the economy are facing unparalleled hardship, the right thing to do is to further support the community and donate its marketing funds set aside for the telco's anniversary celebrations towards a very worthwhile cause.

“StarHub is a firm believer that education is one of the greatest gifts that can be provided to the next generation, as it empowers them to rise above their circumstances and levels the playing field for them to excel in life. We are heartened that StarHub can utilise its expertise and services to help more students bridge the digital divide, as HBL begins across all schools nationwide,” Kaliaropoulos added.

He also explained that 2020 is a milestone year for StarHub, a time for the telco to express its gratitude to all its customers and employees who contributed to creating "a company of reference and one of the best brands in Singapore".

