Spotify composes songs to honour CMOs of Kimberly-Clark, Frito-Lay and others

Spotify Advertising is paying homage to CMOs from some of today's most recognisable brands in its latest campaign "A Song for every CMO". It worked with FCB New York and composer Watt White to come up with five unique songs curated for CMOs - Kimberly-Clark's Zena Arnold, Indeed's Jessica Jensen, Frito-Lay's Rachel Ferdinando, Intuit's Lara Balazs, and CVS's Norman de Greve.

The songs cover a range of styles, ranging from rap and 90s synth-pop to alternate rock. According to Spotify, this is the first album drop with more CMO songs rolling out in the coming months. The five songs each unique and personalised lyrics and titles.

For Kimberly-Clark's Arnold, for example, the song sang about how the brand is "in our bathrooms and in our hearts". Meanwhile, Indeed's Jensen is known as "JJ" who is "indeed always on the job" and if you need one, she will show you the way. At the same time, Intuit's Balazs is also positioned as the CMO who has consumers' covered with QuickBook and TurboTax when they file taxes.

Sarah Kiefer, global director, enterprise marketing at Spotify, said music is in Spotify's DNA, so when brainstorming new ways to celebrate its advertising partnerships with brands, and in lieu of in-person engagements or day-to-day meetings, the company decided to celebrate through song.

"In the last quarter, we saw global ad revenue on Spotify jump 110% and through this new campaign, we’re celebrating the people and brands that helped get us there, as well as showcasing the power of audio as a creative canvas," she added.

Spotify's previous campaigns have mainly been B2C, with its more recent one in June showcasing the unique listening stories of Gen Z youth culture in Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila. It produced three videos to showcase a mashup of the various subcultures of youth found in each city. Meanwhile in April this year, it opened up its On Repeat playlist for ad sponsorship across 30 markets worldwide, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, and Taiwan. This allows advertisers to own the moment end-to-end as they share their messages with Spotify Free users via display, audio and video ads.

Join our Digital Marketing Asia conference happening from 9 November 2021 - 25 November 2021 to learn about the upcoming trends and technologies in the world of digital. Check out the agenda here.

Related articles:

Spotify shows mash-up of subcultures in SEA cities to celebrate Gen Z

Subway SG curates 'Spicy, Saucy' Spotify playlist to celebrate new sub

Spotify eyes ad dollars as it opens up 'On Repeat' playlist to advertisers

Spotify subscription plans cancelled by K-pop fans a month after expansion into South Korea

Opinion: How do you find the sweet Spot(ify) in marketing?