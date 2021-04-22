Spark Awards Hong Kong 2021

Applauds the region’s finest media owners and professionals

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE is proudly bringing back to you the highly anticipated eighth edition of the Spark Awards 2021, which celebrates Hong Kong’s top media companies and their innovation across the fields of content, client engagement, new media, and programming initiatives. It recognises the most innovative, creative, and effective campaigns and strategies spanning Hong Kong’s entire media industry, including the critical areas of audience engagement, subscriptions, content, research, events, programming, and technology.

If you are passionate about contributing directly to improving best practices within the media industry and treasuring the opinions of your peers, this is one awards programme you cannot afford to miss. It will bring together top media owners and professionals to applaud the region’s finest!

