South Korean film 'Parasite' eats its way to the top of Google Search

South Korean film "Parasite" has been the talk of the town after it became the first non-English film to win Best Picture in The Oscars 2020.

According to Google's statistics, Parasite was the third-most-searched Best Picture nominee in the week before the awards ceremony, behind 1917 and Jojo Rabbit. However, on the day of the Oscars, there was an 857% increase in the number of people searching for “Parasite” around the world, and that interest has continued since. In the week after the awards, it became the most-searched film worldwide—117% more searched than 1917 and 132% more searched than Jojo Rabbit.

In Southeast Asia countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, searches on "Parasite" reflect the same as global search trends- spiking on 10 February 2020, one day after the film won Best Picture at the Oscars.

Additionally, search results for Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and "Ram-don" also saw a spike. Search interest for Bong increased by more than 2,000% on the day of the awards. Meanwhile, "Ram-don", a Korean dish featured in Parasite, and has seen a 400% surge globally since the Oscars. Searches for “Asian supermarket” also saw an increase of more than 350%, with Denmark, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Australia searching the most.

A quick check on Twitter from Marketing shows most netizens raving about the South Korean film.

One of the most remarkable learning I can assume from the most awarded film Parasite is, "ambitions and dreams will bring us to triumph but greediness and covetousness will only lead us to our demise."

#MaximNiMikee #ParasiteMovie — M? (@fearlessmikee) February 21, 2020

#ParasiteMovie winning best picture is an amazing thing for America. I think it shows how much we have grown both as film fans and as a society that America is more inclusive of foreign films. I think that the historic moment at the #Oscars reminds how powerful the art of film is — Dato (@Datorox) February 21, 2020

Released in June 2019, Parasite talks about a poor family living in South Korea who managed to gradually con their way into becoming servants of a rich family. Their deception, however, gets threatened to be exposed when an incident happens.