Shutterstock eBook

South Korean film 'Parasite' eats its way to the top of Google Search

South Korean film "Parasite" has been the talk of the town after it became the first non-English film to win Best Picture in The Oscars 2020.

According to Google's statistics, Parasite was the third-most-searched Best Picture nominee in the week before the awards ceremony, behind 1917 and Jojo Rabbit. However, on the day of the Oscars, there was an 857% increase in the number of people searching for “Parasite” around the world, and that interest has continued since. In the week after the awards, it became the most-searched film worldwide—117% more searched than 1917 and 132% more searched than Jojo Rabbit.

In Southeast Asia countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, searches on "Parasite" reflect the same as global search trends- spiking on 10 February 2020, one day after the film won Best Picture at the Oscars.

Additionally, search results for Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and "Ram-don" also saw a spike. Search interest for Bong increased by more than 2,000% on the day of the awards. Meanwhile, "Ram-don", a Korean dish featured in Parasite, and has seen a 400% surge globally since the Oscars. Searches for “Asian supermarket” also saw an increase of more than 350%, with Denmark, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Australia searching the most.

A quick check on Twitter from Marketing shows most netizens raving about the South Korean film.

Released in June 2019, Parasite talks about a poor family living in South Korea who managed to gradually con their way into becoming servants of a rich family. Their deception, however, gets threatened to be exposed when an incident happens.

Most Recent

Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2021 Singapore
Adland's Diversity & Inclusion Index Awards 2021

Singapore Upcoming Events

28 May, 2021

18 Jun, 2021

28 Jun, 2021

27 Aug, 2021

MARKETING Awards
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses