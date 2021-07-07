Social medical platform HALZA names former BBDO SG chief as COO

Nick Morrell, former MD of BBDO Singapore, has joined social medical platform HALZA as chief operating officer. Morrell (pictured) will drive growth and spearhead development and operational efficiencies across the organisation’s teams in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe.

He was with BBDO for four years and was its Singapore MD for more than two years, departing in March this year. During his time there, Morrell worked with regional clients such as PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, HP, and AIA, his LinkedIn said. He first joined the agency as global business director in 2016 and was with Saatchi & Saatchi as regional and global business director before that, according to his LinkedIn. Morrell also worked at Leo Burnett and M&C Saatchi.

HALZA allows users to store, track, organise, and share comprehensive medical data via a one-stop app to manage family health. Morrell is also an advisor to the chairman of Nijvest Asia, HALZA's parent company. “I am thrilled to be joining a company that genuinely makes a difference in people’s lives. Working with the HALZA family, I hope to help the team take the product and brand offering to the next level," he added.

Richard Nijkerk, chairman and founder of HALZA, said he is delighted to have Morrell on board. "With his track record of driving transformation, international exposure, and exceptional leadership, I believe Nick is the right person to lead our brand and product into the next phase, on a global scale," he added.

HALZA has three core values - convenience, security, and social. It allows users to store and access their data anywhere, anytime, directly through their phones and offers a social component to its product to help users' health journey be more interactive and fun. Users' data is also stored on Microsoft Azure Cloud and belongs entirely to them, HALZA said on its website. The platform allows access to a complete patient medical overview and an easy way to communicate with other specialists involved with the care of their patients.