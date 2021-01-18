Social Media Bootcamp, 4 - 6 May 2021

With more than three billion people around the world engaging on social media daily, coupled with the on-going pandemic and improving infrastructure for connectivity, the number of users engaging on major social media platforms are expected to rise immensely.

This opens up a huge potential for businesses who are looking to win the digital engagement, increase their brand awareness as well as convert them into the sales funnel.

With more than three billion people around the world engaging on social media daily, coupled with the on-going pandemic and improving infrastructure for connectivity, the number of users engaging on major social media platforms are expected to rise immensely.

This opens up a huge potential for businesses who are looking to win the digital engagement, increase their brand awareness as well as convert them into the sales funnel.