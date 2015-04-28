InMobi_Aug

SMRT Media appoints assistant GM

SMRT Media has appointed Glenn Seetoh (pictured) as assistant general manager.

He reports to Jeslyn Tan, senior general manager, SMRT Media & digital business, and will assist her to oversee SMRT Media.

Glenn joins from MediaCorp where he was vice president, group sales and marketing. Prior to his appoitment, Glenn was with leading OOH, print and broadcast media companies, where he drove sales, marketing, business development and partnership management.

Tan said: “SMRT Media continues to push out innovative OOH, digital and e-commerce offerings to excite advertisers and consumers. We are happy to welcome Glenn to the team, where he will lead in driving sales and higher returns through integrated media solutions for our advertisers and brand partners.”

