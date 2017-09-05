SmarTone launches new loyalty programme

SmarTone has announced a new loyalty programme named SmarTone Plus, a membership for selected customers without point accumulation or point expiry.

The telecom said the new programme automatically allows new and existing customers of its 6GB SuperCare plan to enjoy the new Plus (P) membership status and selected benefits for this tier.

Existing PriorityPlus (PP) and PriorityPlus Premium (PPP) members will also enjoy new enhanced rewards and experiences in addition to selected benefits exclusive to these different membership tiers.

SmarTone Plus members can enjoy benefits including birthday celebrations, personal consultations, tailored services, and flash surprises.

The telecom has recently partnered with Asia Miles to allow Plus members to earn miles which can be redeemed immediately. Under the new programme, members can earn miles through subscription or renewal of selected mobile service plans and purchases of handset or accessories at SmarTone retail or online stores.