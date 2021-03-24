SK-II takes on social issues faced by women with new global content studio

SK-II has launched its SK-II STUDIO, the first-ever P&G owned film studio division and content hub, dedicated to tackling social pressures impacting women today through film and storytelling. The brand will be directing more of its content towards driving conversations with a bigger purpose around social pressures impacting women.

The content studio marks a new chapter in its brand purpose #CHANGEDESTINY, and reinforces its commitment to using its voice as a force for good and growth, in a bid to go beyond traditional promotion-driven advertising. It will also partner with popular film makers, animators, musicians and content creators globally who share the brand’s passion to inspire positive change through storytelling and films.

The content studio plans to launch a series of eight films this year to inspire the world that destiny is not a matter of choice but a matter of chance. The inaugural film, The Center Lane, is created with award-winning Japanese film director Hirokazu Kore-eda and features swimmer Ikee Rikako’s return to competitive swimming. The film explores how destiny is not a matter of chance but a matter of choice. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to SK-II for additional information on the new content studio.

"It is no longer about selling products, creating ads and driving promotions but engaging [female consumers]. This is why we are committed to invest behind purpose and brand storytelling with our very first film studio - SK-II STUDIO to take on important social issues that are impacting women and mission of #CHANGEDESTINY to life," SK-II's global CEO Sandeep Seth said.

At the same time, SK-II is also launching a #CHANGEDESTINY fund, donating US$1 for every view garnered on each SK-II STUDIO film. This initiative is in support of women in pursuing their destiny to create positive change as part of its brand purpose this year. Total contribution to the #CHANGEDESTINY fund will be capped at US$500,000 and participating organisations will be announced at a later date.

#CHANGEDESTINY is at the heart of the SK-II brand philosophy and sheds light on the pressures women face and the universal "box" they are put in to be perfect in society’s eyes. Some well-known #CHANGEDESTINY campaigns include “Marriage Market Takeover” that put a spotlight on the labels of "leftover women" in China, 2017’s “The Expiry Date”, 2018’s “Meet Me Halfway” and 2019’s “Timelines” a docu-series in partnership with renown journalist Katie Couric about the evolving and controversial topic of marriage pressure and societal expectations women face globally.

