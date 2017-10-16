Singtel and Ericsson establish centre of excellence for 5G development

Singtel has partnered with Ericsson to establish a centre of excellence (CoE) to aid in 5G development and deployment in Singapore. The CoE is co-funded by both companies with an initial investment of SG$2 million over the next three years.

It aims to spearhead the development of Singapore's 5G mobile network infrastructure to support future Smart Nation initiatives. According to a press statement, a crucial part of its strategic goal is also to enable industries and enterprises understand the value of 5G in transforming their business. This is along with the important of forming long term planning.

The CoE will also be made available to Optus and Singtel's regional associates in Asia and Africa, to encourage knowledge sharing within the Singtel Group. This will feature four pillars - upskilling, demos, live field trials and collaborations with tertiary institutions - which are set to kick off in the later part of 2017.

"This is a critical next step in our journey to 5G. We invite customers in various verticals, such as transportation, port operations and next-generation manufacturing, to start shaping their new digital business models with us," Mark Chong, group chief technology officer, Singtel, said.

"The establishment of the 5G CoE is timely and goes hand in hand with the Government's move to encourage industry trials in 5G. Together with Singtel, we plan to set up a 5G test bed in 2018 for trials with key enterprise customers, with the objective of enabling a strong foundation to help design Singapore's 5G future," Martin Wiktorin, president and country manager for Singapore, Brunei & Philippines, Ericsson, said.