SingPost spotlights a postman's role in connecting communities

Postal service company Singapore Post (SingPost) has unveiled a video in tribute to its postmen, in the lead up to Singapore’s 55th National Day. Titled “Delivering Moments”, the video showcases the Singapore postal service that has been connecting people and communities since 1858.

In conjunction with the video, SingPost will also be curating a series of photos in a micro-campaign captioned #ThroughTheLens to shed more light on the life of its postmen team of 1000. Photos taken by the postmen will showcase the sights encountered by them on their daily routes, and will be progressively published on SingPost’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

The three-minute video outlines a little girl’s fascination with how letters were delivered by the neighbourhood postman during her kampong childhood days. Fast forward 20 years, she becomes a postwoman herself, only to have her will and grit tested by the demands of the job. Whilst her work may seem invisible to many – the pride in her role of serving Singapore is renewed by an old acquaintance from her kampong days, in a most heart-warming of circumstances.

Robin Goh, SingPost’s group chief brand and communications officer said that the video paid tribute to all postal workers past and present, who collectively contributed to the longevity of Singapore’s mail network since 1858. He added that many underestimated the essential role played by the postmen as they brought letters or items that were important or of sentimental value. “Coupled with the MyPostman campaign launched last year, we hope that Singaporeans continue to make the effort to know who their postman are, and to pen a simple word of thanks to our postmen whenever they see them, in appreciation of the role they play in nation building, this National Day and beyond,” Goh explained.

Related articles:

SingPost sells off bankrupt US assets, expects no financial impact

IMDA slaps SingPost with SG$100K fine

SingPost picks agencies for PR and content marketing

