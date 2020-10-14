Singapore Airlines rolls out new app to drive non-airline revenue streams

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has rolled out a new app named Kris+, which will bring payment, lifestyle and rewards services together in one platform for its customers. Building on the strengths and popularity of the KrisPay app, Kris+ is a loyalty wallet that combines dining, retail and entertainment discounts. It also offers customers the option to earn miles from everyday spend, or pay for purchases and experiences with these miles. Additionally, SIA will use Kris+ to personalise offers for its global customer base via location-based or interest-based recommendations, offer discounts, miles-back, instant rewards and exclusive birthday and privileges for its loyalty platform PPS.

Kris+ will integrate KrisPay, SIA's loyalty digital wallet, into its platform. According to SIA, it will also be including other in-app payment options moving forward, which will allow users to simultaneously earn more miles with each purchase. Kris+ has already been downloaded over 130,000 times at the App Store and Play Store on Google Play.

In efforts to promote Kris+, SIA unveiled a social ad on its Facebook page. The ad is accompanied by the caption "See the plus in everything with Kris+".

SIA's investment in Kris+ is part of the company's ongoing strategy to drive non-airline revenue streams in the coming years. The Kris+ ecosystem, which was said to be built to enhance customer-merchant relationships, will further power growth for the KrisFlyer business and broaden its brand appeal and recognition. This will allow customers to enjoy attractive discounts on their everyday purchases while merchants are able to reach out to SIA's highly-valued 4.7 million-strong KrisFlyer base.

In line with its launch, SIA will be running promotions for Kris+ users. This includes instant miles-back on purchases redeemed with miles, bonus miles earn campaigns, as well as deals and discounts from selected partners.

Kris+ has currently more than 150 partners with over 650 outlets in Singapore providing customised deals for its customers. More partners will be progressively added in the coming months. In addition, Singapore residents who travel abroad will also enjoy special offers and rewards from January 2021 when Kris+ brings onboard overseas partners and merchants in selected destinations to the platform.

JoAnn Tan, acting senior vice president, marketing planning, said: "Our vision is to create a comprehensive and updated lifestyle and payments ecosystem with Kris+. This will offer even more and better options and benefits for our global customer base, and bring additional value to our partners around the world."

The launch for Kris+ is SIA's latest effort to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Last month, as a cost-cutting measure, SIA cut 4,300 positions across Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Scoot. After taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition, and the take up of voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff impacted was reduced to about 2,400 in Singapore and in overseas stations. A few days later, SIA also let go of half of its cadet pilots and cabin crew trainees, according to The Straits Times, which added more than 400 employees were affected.

To increase its revenue, SIA recently launched its "Discover Your Singapore Airlines" suite of experiences, which comprises three initiatives such as Restaurant A380 @ Changi which offers an exclusive dining experience, "Inside Singapore Airlines" experience which offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of its training facilities, as well as SIA@Home is for consumers who are keen to enjoy the SIA in-flight dining experience in the comfort of their own home. Response for the Restaurant A380 @ Changi experience has been overwhelming. According to The Straits Times, the experience was sold out within 30 minutes after bookings opened. SIA had previously offered lunch experiences on two days, which saw approximately 900 seats available. SIA has since added booking slots for two more days, as well as an option for dinner.

