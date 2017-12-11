Sime Darby unveils chatbot to effectively engage customers

Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC) Ford has unveiled its first chatbot in beta as part of its continuous efforts to engage with customers in a friendly, quick and effective way.

Available only in English, the chatbot offers customers with a convenient and conversational interface, allowing customers to start a simple conversation while the bot offers quick answers to frequently asked questions.

Additionally, SDAC Ford's website now supports Bahasa Malaysia and Simplified Chinese, complementing its existing English website for the convenience of customers. Visitors to the website can stay informed on the latest car models and announcements, as well as book test drives and service appointments.

“We want to be relevant to our customers and we are certain that this approach to engage with our customers adds value to our service to go another step further. We are proud to bring our first chatbot to life to assist our customers when and where it’s personally convenient to them, setting the stage for a new customer experience to obtain information about vehicles, services, assistance, and other matters, quickly," said Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, MD, Sime Darby Auto Connexion, said.