SIA's KrisShop unveils new 'Batik Label' concept store

Singapore Airline’s omni-channel retailer KrisShop has launched “Batik Label by KrisShop”, a concept store said to be curated to celebrate and showcase the company’s strong local heritage.

The central highlight of the store is Singapore Airlines’ iconic batik print across all its products. Batik is a method of producing coloured designs on textiles by dyeing them, having first applied wax to the parts to be left undyed. According to KrisShop, the contemporary iteration of the classic motif is inspired by flowers native to Singapore, and a nod to the Singapore Girl’s signature sarong kebaya uniform.

The “Batik Label by KrisShop” collection is first launched with a selection of partner brands and exclusive collaborations. The products currently on sale includes tote bags, trays, travel cups, and luggage tag. It even produced a "The Batik Gin" concoction with local gin company, Brass Lion.

The "Batik Label by KrisShop" collection is first launched with a curated selection of partner brands and is set to grow its collection in the coming months. The collection will also see a range of products spanning categories from home and living accessories to alcohol. Its products can be purchased either by cash or Krisflyer miles. In line with its launch, KrisShop also unveiled a video which featured some of its products.

Chris Pok, chief executive officer at KrisShop said it has always prided itself on being a uniquely Singapore brand. He also said that the concept store is an opportunity for KrisShop to shine the spotlight on its partners and the quality of their crafts. “Standing in solidarity with national efforts to champion our culture in this time, we hope to give Singaporeans more reasons to celebrate our heritage as they use and enjoy these timeless pieces with a modern twist,” Pok added.

"Batik Label by KrisShop" is the latest addition to KrisShop’s suite of concept stores. Some other concepts stores it has launched include "With Love, SG", which supports homegrown brands and showcases Singapore's culture and heritage,"KrisShop Cares", which aims to support and give back to the community, "KrisShop Discovers", which houses niche creations from around the world, as well as "KrisShop Moments", which offers a range of services including beauty and wellness treatments, hotel dining promotions and more.

