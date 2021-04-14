Shutterstock picks new PR agency for APAC

Shutterstock has appointed The Hoffman Agency to lead its communications for APAC. In a media statement, a spokesperson from The Hoffman Agency said it will be focusing on introducing the company’s brands, including Studio, Editorial, and PremiumBeat. The list of brands also include Turbosquid, which Shutterstock acquired earlier in January for US$75 million. TurboSquid has been a 3D industry leader, offering a unified 3D workflow, and operating a marketplace offering of more than one million 3D models, a 2D marketplace derived from 3D objects, and a digital asset management solution offered on a SaaS basis.

"We’re thrilled to work with such an intelligent and reputable creative leader in the industry, with over one million contributors around the world and over an impressive one billion of stock photography, live footage, music, audio samples, 3D models and more," Hoffman's spokesperson said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Separately last week, Shutterstock partnered with global media company Condé Nast to represent The Condé Nast Collection. Featuring over 30,000 iconic and influential photographs, illustrations and magazine covers dating back to 1892, the collection provides a chronicle of fashion’s most prolific moments, as well as content waiting to be discovered across Condé Nast’s distinguished portfolio of brands, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, House & Garden, and Glamour. The collection will form part of Shutterstock editorial’s archive called "The Vault", which has over 50 million assets across photo and video. This makes it one of the largest photo and video archives in the world, according to Shutterstock.

Earlier in January, Shutterstock unveiled its annual Creative Trends Report, which identifies global and local trends which will influence design aesthetics and visual culture. According to the creative stock library platform, the three major creative trends in this upcoming year are: "the roaring 2020s", which is a retro twist to 2020 and ornate geometric shapes, elegant colour palettes, and art deco elements; "occulture", which includes astrology, alchemy, palmistry, and other spiritual pursuits; as well as "in full bloom", which will see big and bright floral visuals in full bloom on the rise.

