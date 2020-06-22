Shopee throws weight behind tech talent with regional virtual coding league

Shopee has launched the Shopee Code League 2020, the first virtual regional coding competition held in the seven countries where Shopee operates - Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Organised in partnership with various training partners such as the Coding Lab, General Assembly and UpLevel, the Shopee Coder League has received more than 19,000 registrations from coders, with ongoing registrations, the press statement said.

Through the Shopee Code League, participants can take part in a series of weekly online competitions and free training. According to Shopee, it is open to all students and professionals throughout the region with the opportunity to win cash prizes. Additionally, the 10 best teams from each category will also get the opportunity to work full time and internships at Shopee with various other technological talents in Indonesia. Marketing Interactive has reached out to Shopee for additional information about the new league.

Handhika Jahja, director of Shopee Indonesia said as a technology-based company, Shopee sought opportunities that could be exploited in the current pandemic situation, and believed that activities to gain knowledge should continue despite limitations due to social distancing policies.

She further said this was the reason the company held the Shopee Code League 2020, a virtual competition that brought together technology enthusiasts across the region, and showed its “commitment to continue to support the development of skills and expertise” of the digital talent generations.

"We hope that the Shopee Code League 2020 can be welcomed by all levels of society, especially digital technology enthusiasts. This is also a form of our commitment to deliver programs that can be a means to foster technology talents, develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem and also create employment opportunities in the future. " Jahja added.

The competition received support from the local government as well. Bambang Permadi Soemantri Brodjonegoro, Minister of Research and Technology and head of the National Research and Innovation Agency, said digital transformation has become an important focus in several key economic sectors in Indonesia, which was why the “potential and expertise of technology enthusiasts in Indonesia was urgently needed now”.

“In this regard, we fully support Shopee's efforts in developing and supporting the birth of new, more competent digital talents to contribute to advancing Indonesia's digital economy going forward through Shopee Code League 2020”, Brodjonegoro added.

