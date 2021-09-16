Shopee PH sells 9.5M items first hour on 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, saw great excitement for 9.9 Super Shopping Day, signaling a robust start to the year-end shopping season. Over 45 million items were sold within the first 99 minutes. Shoppers saved more with 60 million vouchers claimed in the first two hours of September 9 at the Mega Midnight Sale. With the widest variety of products from local sellers as well as trusted brand partners, shoppers found all they needed on Shopee.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “We are extremely heartened by the strong enthusiasm for 9.9 Super Shopping Day. As many communities still grapple with the ongoing pandemic, we are humbled to play a part in providing shoppers more value, choices, and entertainment from the convenience of their homes, while helping more sellers and brands connect with their customers. We have even more exciting deals and activities lined up for this year-end shopping season, and we look forward to helping more businesses capture new growth opportunities and bringing joy to consumers with personalized, engaging, and social shopping experiences.”

Filipinos welcomed the start of the year-end shopping season with enthusiasm. At its peak, over 9.5 million items were sold in just an hour in Metro Manila alone. The Mega Midnight Sale, held from 12 AM to 2 AM, also saw a 3X uplift in shoppers compared to an average day as Filipinos snapped up many unbeatable deals.

Filipinos are purchasing a wide variety of products, ranging from health essentials to home improvement products. This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, consumers primarily shopped for Home & Living items to spruce up their homes and Health & Personal Care essentials to keep them safe and healthy. Shoppers prioritized stocking up on a variety of face masks with over 1.9 million items sold. Products such as wallpaper decor also saw over 300,000 items sold. Consumers preferred to shop for home and fashion finds locally, with Filipino sellers WILLET, grocerysale.no1, and ABUBOT_PH selling the most number of items.

Shoppers enjoyed the biggest deals from personal care and tech brands. Uni-Care, Xiaomi, and NIVEA emerged as the top brands with the most number of orders. Filipinos enjoyed flash deals, discounts up to 50% off, and freebies from these brands.

ShopeePay provides seamless service to Filipinos, online and offline. Shopee saw an increase in Filipinos embracing digital payment methods for greater convenience, security, and value, both online and offline. In fact, more offline merchants in the country such as Puregold, Potato Corner, Jollibee, BonChon, Gong Cha, and CoCo have adopted ShopeePay to provide a seamless payment experience. The Philippines saw a 57X uplift in the number of offline merchants at 9.9 Super Shopping Day, compared to the previous year.