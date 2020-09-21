Shopee launches media agencies partner programme

ECommerce platform Shopee has launched its Shopee Media Agencies Partner Program (SMAP) comprising Dentsu Aegis Network, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe, Havas Group and Mediabrands.

The partnership, said Shopee in a release, aims to empower media agencies with in-depth eCommerce knowledge and skills to help brands and sellers scale and succeed online. It will cover all markets where Shopee operates in, offering local and international brands the opportunity to scale their reach. Shopee will educate and train the media agencies in understanding the eCommerce ecosystem, and utilising Shopee’s suite of marketing solutions and tools to plan brand campaigns. These include advertising solutions such as Shopee Ads and online marketing ads to drive traffic to brand stores, in-app marketing products such as Shopee Live and Shopee Games, social media, as well as other value-added services.



Peggy Zhu, head of brand and growth marketing at Shopee said, “We’re extremely excited to establish a win-win partnership with these five outstanding media agencies across the region. As we synergise the best-in-class expertise from e-commerce, media and communications, we’ll be able to create strong end-to-end marketing solutions for brands to drive higher sales and deliver better online shopping experiences for consumers. Following the launch of Google Ads with Shopee, SMAP builds on our ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of e-commerce marketing in the long-term, alongside valuable brand and agency partners.”



Through SMAP, Shopee and the agency partners will also share best practices on store management, campaign execution and optimisation, which will empower the agencies to achieve better marketing performance for their clients.

In addition to strengthening the eCommerce marketing capabilities of media agencies and brands, Shopee will provide timely technical support to the agencies’ media and ad operations teams. Media agencies and their clients will also have the opportunity to get first-hand, exclusive access to Shopee’s new marketing solutions and products.

