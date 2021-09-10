Shiseido MY brings fans on a unique walk down Tokyo's Ginza with new VR experience

Shiseido Malaysia is taking consumers down Tokyo Ginza Street with its latest VR experience. Through a 360 digital experience, customers are able to immerse themselves into the world of Shiseido and its product, the Ultimune. Done in collaboration with Ampersand Advisory's creative service unit, the campaign aims to engage consumers in a friendly virtual environment with product information, immersive games, quizzes, sampling, and links to eCommerce.

With the social distancing and lockdowns in place, Shiseido's brand general manager Denise Chan said that she undertook this campaign to bring Tokyo to its customers during the pandemic. Chan added that the company is keen to pioneer new and innovative methods to create memorable and engaging experiences for the customers. The VR experience will remain online for six months and A+M has reached out to Ampersand Advisory for additional information.

Meanwhile, Ampersand Advisory's head of creative services, Janice Kiew, said the VR project demonstrates the company's mission and that she was proud of the team for achieving it despite a tight timeframe of six weeks. "It demonstrates our skills in technology, brand-focused conceptualization and UI/UX design", Kiew explained. The agency was recently one of the agencies ranked among A+M's inaugural Adland’s Diversity & Inclusion Index which aims to showcase the region's most inclusive agencies and their policies. The agency felt women empowerment and gender diversity, which is one of its focus areas, was essential for the long-term sustainability of the company.

Separately, last year, Shiseido also launched a virtual global flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza district and the flagship store is divided into three floors, each with a distinct theme. Separately, VR is also becoming an increasingly popular medium for brands. SK-II, for example, launched its first-ever virtual city, SK-II CITY, inspired by the streets of Tokyo. the City transports visitors to the middle of a bustling urban intersection with all the sights, sounds and sense of discovery of Shibuya Crossing.

