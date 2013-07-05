Collinson_Oct_Hero

Shiseido moves 10 brands to PR firm Etymon

Shiseido has handed 10 of its skin care, cosmetics and hair care brands to Etymon, a move which sees all brands handled by an external PR firm for the first time.

The Shiseido brands include Za, Majorlica Majorca, Ettuasis, Senka, Tsubaki and Ma Cherie and for Etymon, the win builds on a number of high-profile wins from Jack Wills, PARKnSHOP and the Jebsen Group.

Etymon's executive director Betty Ng did not disclose exact plans for its new client, but said the emphasis will be extending publicity through blogger networks and family-oriented issues.

“We found that some products aren’t only good for beauty; they’re good for family too, so we’re thinking of exposing that side of the product to this new audience.”

