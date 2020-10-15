Shell SG rides on #supportlocal trend with cashback initiative

Shell has launched a new campaign riding on Singaporeans' love for local products called "Show your Love for Local". The campaign aims to support local businesses, and sees Shell collaborating with local partners (Fave, foodpanda, HungryGoWhere, ShopBack and Shopee), to give customers more opportunities to #supportlocal and receive rewards while doing so.

Through the campaign, Shell will provide rewards to customers when they support local businesses, including free local drinks from Shell Select, Shell Car Wash offers, dining and shopping vouchers, and instant cashback. Shell and its partners have committed to issuing two million instant reward vouchers worth SG$8 million to encourage more customers to visit and support local businesses. The campaign is being. Marketing has reached out for additional information on its marketing plans.

As part of the campaign, Shell Select will bring in a range of local snacks and delights for a limited time. The range features products from native brands, including IRVINS, Ooh MALA, Confetti and Everything Banana. To encourage further support and trial of local brands at Shell Select, customers can also enjoy 10% off a minimum spend of SG$10 on local-marked items available at the convenience store.

Through the "Show your Love for Local" campaign, Shell is not only bringing more value to its customers and partners, but also lending greater support for local businesses and the community. The campaign is also in line with Shell’s ongoing community giveback initiatives, including a collaboration with The Food Bank Singapore. According to a press release, Shell has been donating breakfast bundles and rallying food donations since June 2020 via “bank boxes” placed throughout its station network, to bring meals to families in need.

Aarti Nagarajan, general manager, Shell Retail Singapore, said: “At Shell, we aim to make life’s journeys better, not just for our customers, but also the wider local community. There is no better time than the present to rally support for local retail and F&B businesses. I’m excited that, together with our valued partners, we are now making it even more rewarding for our customers to support local."

Shell's initiatives to help local businesses and community goes beyond Singapore. Earlier in May, Shell Malaysia launched its initiative, #RamadanWithShell, which aimed to create opportunities for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to sell their delicacies at Shell stations. The nationwide initiative looked to provide local and small-time food vendors an avenue to market their goods and to bring Ramadan local delicacies to customers at its stations.

Join us on week-long journey at PR Asia 2020 as we delve into topics such as diversity, cancel culture, future of PR, PR with a purpose and many others from 8 to 11 December. Sign up here!

Related Articles:

Shell's IWD apostrophe move to She'll gets mocked by netizens

Analysis: Will the SG brand mark provide a shot in the arm for local brands?

Shopee strikes 5-year partnership with Visa to help SMEs digitalise