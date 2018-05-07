Shangri-La adds on new interactive spaces

Shangri-La opened its doors for Buds by Shangri-La, an interactive indoor and outdoor play space at the first floor of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore's newly rejuvenated Tower Wing. The play space features specially curated installations to take the younger guests on a journey of discovery through four key narratives - embracing nature, adventure, camaraderie and independence.

The opening of Buds follows Shangri-La's plan to strengthen its luxury family experience by integrating accommodations, child-friendly services and an interactive play area. This allows children who are both hotel and non-hotel guests to learn through play in a creative, self-directed and experiential environment.

The play space also comprises themed activity spaces for areas such as the arts, music, cooking and celebrations. A special Toddler Zone inside Buds is also designed for children under four years of age with swings, slides, a piano floor and interactive soft wall buttons among others. This ensures convenience and a peace of mind for parents that leave their children at Buds. A nursing room for mothers is also available adjacent to the play space's entrance. In addition, Buds extends outdoors with an outdoor structure offering climbs and slides, together with a water play zone.

The ninth floor of the Tower Wing is dedicated to family travellers with a choice of five Themed Family Suites and 19 Deluxe Family Rooms for families of two adults and two children 12 years old and below. The floor has a centralised pantry with a steriliser, induction heater and children’s amenities that are available upon request through a dedicated family concierge.

Guests staying in the Themed Family Suites will also enjoy in-room check-in, a dedicated family concierge service, and complimentary access to Buds by Shangri-La.