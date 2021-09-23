SG's brand mark campaign adds 64 brands, partners Airbnb and KrisShop

Singapore's national marketing initiative “Made With Passion” has selected 64 new brands to join its slate, bringing the total number of brands to 111. New names to the Made With Passion slate include familiar F&B favourites such as Mr Bean and Kim Choo Kueh Chang; forward-thinking fashion labels such as SABRINAGOH and Graye; innovators of wellness products such as TruLife and Kew Organics; and visionary homeware brands such as Scanteak and doob Bean Bags.The latest brands were selected for being strong representations of Singapore’s diverse lifestyle sector while exemplifying hard work and passion in bringing their ideas to life.

This comes after an open call that was held in April this year for brands to apply, which saw over 300 applications. The 64 brands were selected through an evaluation process by a panel of industry leaders, trade associations, and government agencies. The expansion aims to spotlight the merits of local brands and spur greater purchase preference. The brands were first filtered through their tangible metrics relative to the development of their businesses, and were later shortlisted based on the extent the brands embrace and embody the essence of the Made With Passion initiative.

Professor Kapil Tuli, co-chair of the Made With Passion strategic council, said that it had to narrow down the list to ensure that it had optimal resources to provide meaningful support for the selected brands. “We are confident that the chosen brands exemplify the collective stories of hard work and passion that will not only encourage consumers to develop their own affinity towards the brands but also serve as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs in Singapore,” he added.

Lynette Pang, advisor to the Singapore Brand Office (SBO) and assistant chief executive (marketing group) of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE during a virtual press conference that the new brands will be marketed via online and OOH activations. In addition to launching activities on social media, Made With Passion will also look to influencers and key opinion leaders to market the brands on their social platforms as well. At the same time, Made With Passion plans to drive sales for the new brands through commercial platforms such as KrisShop and Shopee, and by marketing the brands' products at FairPrice Finest outlets.

A joint initiative by SBO and STB and supported by Enterprise Singapore, Made With Passion was launched last November to promote consumer awareness and appreciation for local lifestyle brands across four categories – beauty and wellness, fashion and accessories, homeware and décor, and packaged food and beverage. The first batch of 47 Made With Passion brands had benefitted from being able to showcase their products through local retailers and engaging in innovative collaborations with other brands; enhancing their visibility among local consumers and helping to champion the local lifestyle industry. Two of the brands - Jumbo and Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh - have since rebranded to Love, Afare, bringing the total number of brands in the first batch from 48 to 47.

The initiative will continue to feature a collection of brands across four lifestyle categories, and will also carry the Made With Passion brand mark, ranging from brands’ product packaging to in-store and online. BLKJ is responsible for the full integrated marketing campaign for "Made With Passion", while Tate Anzur manages PR and media duties.

Dilys Boey, Assistant CEO (lifestyle and consumer, food and agritech), Enterprise Singapore, said that through this initiative, brands can also take the opportunity to collaborate with cross-industry partners and create innovative products that offer new experiences while enhancing their value propositions.

To encourage a deeper appreciation for these local brands, Made With Passion has also partnered with Airbnb Experiences to launch Made With Passion x Airbnb Experiences – a series of over 20 unique, one-of-a-kind brand experiences led by the brands, including personable tours and workshops by founders themselves.

Held until December 2021, guests will be able to rediscover local lifestyle brands through fun and interactive activities. In addition to chatting with brand entrepreneurs on their passions and expertise, guests will also have the opportunity to experience the brands first-hand by creating their own products; including making sourdough pizzas with Tiong Bahru Bakery, pleating their own bag with fashion label GINLEE Studio, and creating Peranakan-inspired coasters with furniture brand ipse ipsa ipsum. Additionally, the partnership will leverage on Airbnb’s global reach to allow international audiences to learn more about Singapore’s local offerings through virtual programmes and workshops.

Apart from the discovery of local brands through these experiences, Made With Passion goes a step further by partnering with other industry players to help develop retail touchpoints to encourage purchase. Omnichannel retailer KrisShop has come on board as the key eCommerce partner to offer a one-stop shop for consumers both locally and internationally to discover and shop for Made With Passion brands.

Visitors to KrisShop can discover Made With Passion brands in a special microsite as part of KrisShop’s “With Love, SG” concept store, and look forward to pop-ups at Orchard Road and airport lounges. Visitors will experience KrisShop’s online-to-offline initiatives, including an innovative virtual showcase and AR animation that provides an even more interactive shopping experience. KrisShop’s local and international logistics infrastructure and network will also offer Singapore residents the convenience of delivering items to their houses or sending them as gifts to their friends and loved ones locally or overseas.

Chris Pok, CEO of KrisShop, said that championing homegrown culture and talent has always been part of the brand ethos. “As the key e-commerce partner for Made With Passion, we are committed to supporting more Singapore brands in their ambition to extend their reach and communicate their unique brand stories, by offering our platform as a springboard to move beyond local and go global. KrisShop will also help amplify their brand reach and stories through strategic marketing efforts across our various owned channels.”

Other local businesses such as Design Orchard, NTUC FairPrice Finest, Food Folks, Boutiques Fair Singapore, Shopee, and Dream Cruises will also be creating retail showcases in-store and online, allowing the products of Made With Passion brands to be more widely available.

