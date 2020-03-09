Ryde takes a subtle jab at Gojek SG$0.70 increase with notification

Following recent reports of Gojek implementing a SG$0.70 platform fee, Marketing saw fellow ridehailing app Ryde sending a pop-up notification to its users that said "Why Pay $0.70 More?", followed by the phrase "No surcharge on Ryde fares". With the notification coming in less than a week since Gojek's announcement, one can only assume this notification is Ryde's response to its implementation of the platform fee.

This notification, however, could not be found in Ryde's app or official platforms. Marketing has reached out to Ryde for additional information regarding this marketing move.

Last week, Gojek unveiled a platform fee of SG$0.70 that will be applied on every trip, causing netizens to express their frustrations on social media.

While the ride hailing company said that the amount collected from passengers will go towards initiatives designed to improve the experience for customers and driver-partners, it didn't however reveal what these enhancements or initiatives may be. One particular netizen questioned why passengers have to “fund” for improvement services, and why investors’ funding isn't being tapped on instead. Another passenger called out Gojek for charging a fee without revealing the details of its plans.

Meanwhile last October, Ryde was reportedly launching a not-for-profit carpooling service in Malaysia, according to media outlets such as The Star and AsiaOne. Besides Kuala Lumpur, Ryde was also said to be looking to expand into Johor, Penang and Melaka.

Unlike its operations in Singapore, Ryde will not be taking any commission in Malaysia. Reinforcing its not-for-profit stance, the platform will only allow drivers to pick up passengers twice a day so as to not make it business-driven. Therefore, Ryde founder and CEO Terence Zou told media outlets that drivers will not be required to obtain a Passenger Service Vehicle license, which is typically mandated for e-hailing services.

Read more:

Gojek denies talk on Grab merger, calls reporting 'inaccurate'

Gojek launches #AmanBersamaGojek to grow digital literacy in Indonesia

SG-based transport app Ryde to launch not-for-profit carpooling service in MY