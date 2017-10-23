Rolls-Royce names APAC GM

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ Asia Pacific has appointed Patrik Wiik (pictured) as general manager, taking over from Michael Schneider who returns to Germany after three years working across the Asia Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Wiik will be in charge of sales, product and volume planning in the Asia Pacific region.

He reports to Paul Harris, Asia Pacific regional director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Wiik has over 13 years of experience in the BMW Group, having held senior roles in marketing and dealer development at BMW's Northern Europe offices.

Before assuming his new role, Wiik was the manager of sales planning at BMW Group for more than five years, according to his LinkedIn. During his time there, he was responsible for forecasting, volume planning and budgets. Wiik has also worked at BMW Group as a business development manager and marketing and product manager.

“It is a real privilege to be working with the pinnacle luxury brand in this vibrant region. There exists a large variability in conditions in the Asia-Pacific region, from markets that are mature like Japan, to emerging markets where great opportunities and challenges await. I look forward to reviewing and developing our business further in an area that promises one of the fastest growth in ultra high net worth individual concentrations," Wiik said.