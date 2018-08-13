Rexona inks multi-year sponsorship deal with Manchester City

Unilever's Rexona has signed a global multi-year partnership with Premier League Champions, Manchester City to become the Club's official personal care partner. Rexona, which operates as Sure in the United Kingdom and Degree in the United States, will also partner with City’s sister club New York City FC.

The partnership will see the launch of special City-branded anti-perspirant products with branding appearing across the Etihad Stadium. Rexona customers will also get the chance to win "money can’t buy" trips to Manchester to see the City team in action and exclusive prizes from the Club.

“Manchester City’s international appeal gives us a fantastic platform to reach Rexona’s global target audience. The club’s success and attractive style of football gives us the perfect platform to deliver our brand purpose, encouraging people to move more to live more, making every moment matter,” Joanna Allen, global brand vice president, Rexona said.

“Equally with the growth of the Major League Soccer (MLS) in recent years, our US brand, Degree, are delighted to be partnering with New York City Football Club in what will provide an excellent base for community outreach and activity,” she added.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with Rexona and look forward to harnessing the huge followings of the Rexona, Sure and Degree brands to engage with City fans around the world," Damian Willoughby, senior vice president of partnership at City Football Group said.

This partnership follows Manchester City's multi-year deal with Tinder. Tinder will work with both Manchester City men’s and women’s teams, and City Football Group sister club, MLS’s New York City FC with the aim to create exciting and unique experiences for Tinder users and football fans.