Digital Marketing Asia

Keeping the human in digital marketing

The recent pandemic has further entangled our lives with the internet by replacing human interactions with screens across both our personal and private lives. Digitalisation has meant that it is no longer enough for a company to simply have a web presence as the fight for customers is more segmented than ever, a web presence that is increasingly influenced by AI and machine learning. In an increasingly digital world, how do we keep the human in digital marketing?

Keeping the human in digital marketing one of the major themes for DMA 2020, however, we must also explore the condition of our industry following the stress test applied by Covid-19. How will this crisis shape digital’s future growth?

Has digital transformation been disrupted or has it been a boon?

Continuing from the success of its regional series in 2019, Marketing Magazine is bringing the Digital Marketing Asia back to Hong Kong on the 15th October. Together with 150+ senior marketers and digital leaders, the summit will focus on discussing the challenges and opportunities that digital marketing face and will share insights on the leading successful marketing strategies for the years to come.