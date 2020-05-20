PUB sheds light on challanges of frontline workers during Ramadan

Following its tear jerking piece for Ramadan last year, the Public Utilities Board (PUB), Singapore’s National Water Agency has launched a campaign this year to shed light on the challenges of fasting during Ramadan and the circuit breaker period for Singapore’s frontline workers.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk. With circuit breaker measures in place, most Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan from home this year. However, some essential services workers are still working outdoors. Conceptualised by Tribal Worldwide Singapore, the campaign shares stories of Muslim colleagues on the frontline as they take that first sip of water when breaking their fast in the evening, and aims to encourage others to share their thoughts when taking their #FirstSipOfWater.

Featuring snippets from a day in the life of two PUB colleagues who work in different departments, the first installment is fronted by Zulhilmi Mohd Arif, an engineer from the Water Reclamation Network department. The spot documents what it’s like to fast under these circumstances and how important water is when it is time for iftar (break fast).

Meanwhile, the second instalment features Khairul Effendi Bin Irwan, an assistant engineer from the Water Supply Network department. Like his colleague, Effendi also works in PUB’s Water Supply Network Department and documents his day with selfies. Added to pictures from last year’s Hari Raya celebrations, his thoughts and day on the job come together in an inspirational video also showing solidarity with fasting Singaporeans.

In a bid to go beyond featuring these heartfelt stories, PUB aims to invite the community to contribute their own experiences with their #FirstSipOfWater and why water is precious when breaking fast. Viewers are encouraged to comment on the videos on PUB’s Facebook or Instagram pages or upload photos or videos on Instagram Stories and tag @PUBSingapore with the hashtag #FirstSipOfWater.

According to PUB, a selection of contributed stories will be released in a compilation spot prior to Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The #FirstSipOfWater campaign forms part of the national water agency’s 2020 water conservation campaign which launched in March with a nostalgic brand film about Singapore’s water challenges and shortages mere decades ago.

Last month, PUB unveiled a tear-jerking short film in time for the Chinese festival Qing Ming, also known as the tomb-sweeping festival. During this festival, Chinese families would gather to pay respects to their late family members and ancestors. Titled "The Frog Prince", the 10-minute film was written by Tribal Worldwide Singapore, and aimed to bring the highlight the virtue of honouring one's parents, and reflect the spirit of remembrance- which is the essence of the Qing Ming festival.

