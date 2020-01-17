Prudential wants you to #MindTheGenGap this CNY

Inspired by the culture of bringing people together during Chinese New Year, Prudential Singapore has launched #MindTheGenGap campaign, a purpose-driven initiative to minimise the generation gap and connect the young and old. Conceptualised by VaynerMedia Singapore, the agency said this "marks as one of the agency's first large scale campaigns and first campaign focused exclusively on the Singapore market".

The #MindTheGenGap campaign includes a film that features local host and producer, Aiken Chia of Night Owl Cinematics and Mummy Soh, the chef who hosts Peranakan cooking classes in her home, One Kind House. The spot takes viewers through Chia attempting to cook chap chye (mixed vegetable stew) over a traditional charcoal stove and Mummy Soh learning how to take her best flat lay.

In a statement to Marketing, Prudential and VaynerMedia said as Singapore's population ages and social media addiction rises, the communication gap between generations begins to widen as well. Hence, the agency decided to cast both generations bonding over food to spark the conversation of bridging the generation gap in a fun and light-hearted manner. The spot will run across social channels, cinema and OOH until the end of January 2020.

VJ Anand, executive creative director, VaynerMedia added that the Chinese New Year period is the Super Bowl of Asia. "It’s usually filled with lots of emotional, high value production commercials. We wanted to do something a bit more authentic and real. Something that’s more than just one beautiful film. We wanted to play with content. And build something that’s more of a purpose and a platform to champion beyond Chinese New Year," he added. According to Anand, generations are not sharing enough of their knowledge with each other, and during this Chinese New Year, the agency aims to kickstart generations sharing and enjoying each others passion and knowledge.

VaynerMedia Singapore first opened its Asia Pacific operation in July 2019, and aims to ramp up its growth in Asia. Anand headed over to VaynerMedia in November last year, and was tasked to oversee the agency’s creative product in the Asia Pacific region. Reporting to Avery Akkineni, head of VaynerMedia Singapore, he last helmed the role of SVP of creative at Indonesia’s first and largest decacorn startup, Gojek.

Shortly after, Gojek's VP of digital strategy Aaron Gomez joined VaynerMedia as VP, head of strategy. Gomez is responsible for leading strategy and analytics for the agency’s APAC operations. He will support local, regional and global brand partners while reporting to Akkineni, and closely partner with Wanda Pogue, global chief strategy officer who joined in November 2019.