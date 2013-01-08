Prudential Names Former Marketing Head As CEO

Prudential Corporation Asia has appointed former head of marketing, Tomas Urbanec, as CEO of Prudential Singapore.

Urbanec will report to Tony Wilkey, chief executive, insurance, Prudential Corporation Asia and will be based in Singapore.

Urbanec (pictured) will be replacing Kevin Holmgren who is retiring after two years and plans to move back to the states. The appointment is currently subject to approval by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

As CEO, he will provide strategic direction and chart the course for the company, ensuring Prudential Singapore maintains its position in the market.

In 2011, Urbanec who was the chief marketing officer then also took on an expanded role in charge of partnerships distribution.

He joined Prudential Corporation Asia as the regional director of integrated distribution and customer strategy in 2008 and moved to Prudential Singapore in 2009.

The company, in a statement, said Singapore is one of Prudential's most significant businesses in the region and Urbanec has played "a critical role in the enhancement and expansion of the distribution and marketing capabilities" in his recent role as chief marketing and partnerships distribution officer.

Currently, there has been no replacements made for Urbanec's previous role.