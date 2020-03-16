After COVID-19 hit, Princess Cruises now reports 2019 data breach

Princess Cruises has reported a data breach where an unsanctioned third party gained unauthorised access to some employee email accounts that contained personal information regarding its employees, crew, and guests. Thee company identified suspicious activity on its network in late May 2019, and has identified that the data breach happened between 11 April and 23 July 2019.



According to its website, the type of data potentially impacted varies but can include: name, address, social security number, government identification number such as passport number or driver's license number, credit card and financial account information, and health-related information. It is added that there is currently no evidence of misuse of the breached information.



In response to the situation, Princess Cruises said it has shut down the attack and prevented further unauthorised access. It has also retained a major cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter while reinforcing security and privacy protocols to further protect its systems and information. The company added that it has notified law enforcement of the incident and are notifying affected individuals where possible. Marketing has reached out to Princess Cruises for additional information.

Princess Cruises has made headlines last month when its Diamond Princess cruise saw an COVID-19 outbreak on board and the company had to quarantine all its passengers. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has paused global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), which sees impact on voyages departing from 12 March to 10 May. Princess Cruises is also offering affected guests the opportunity to transfer 100% of the money paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice. The future cruise credit can be used on any voyage departing through 1 May 2022.

In a video posted on its YouTube channel, Jan Swartz, president of the Princess Cruises said: “While this is a difficult business decision, we firmly believe it is the right one and is in alignment with our company’s core values." Princess Cruises plans to resume its operation by 11 May 2020.

Related Articles:

Sponsorship deal with AXN's Asia's Got Talent increases traffic for Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises runs regional ad campaign across 10 Asian markets

Malindo Air pleads not guilty for data breach charges

Love, Bonito confirms data breach on local and international customers