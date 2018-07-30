Premier League draws in big name sponsors

OPPO, Income, Samsung TV, Ogawa and Chang Beer, will return for the new season of Premier League 2018/2019 season as presenting sponsor, main sponsors (Income and Samsung TV) and co-sponsors (Ogawa and Chang Beer).

Goh Seow Eng, managing director of home, consumer Singapore, Singtel, said as football’s most popular competition, Premier League attracts many viewers across different demographics, making it a valuable proposition to advertisers.

“We are glad that our returning sponsors recognise its value and we are pleased to welcome them back again,” he added.

Marcus Chew, chief marketing officer, INCOME, said of the partnership, “Aligned with our efforts in being part of consumer’s lifestyle, Premier League adds to Income’s media strategy in connecting with our consumers. Coupled with its huge following in Singapore, it has been an effective channel for us in driving top of mind recall and affinity.”

Steven Koh, Director, Consumer Electronics Business TV/AV, Samsung Asia Pte Ltd said, “We are excited to enter our second year of partnership with Singtel Media as a broadcast sponsor for Premier League so that more Samsung TV customers can relish every scoring moment on our state-of-art TVs.”

Ronnie Teo, global marketing director, Chang Beer said, “We all know football, friendship and beer comes hand-in-hand.” And in 2018/19, the brand is looking at maximising its partnership with Singtel Media and the Premier League to create a deeper engagement with our audience by bringing the Chang brand experience to even more consumers. Teo added, “There are many exciting activities that Chang is putting together in the coming season, and we look forward to bring those memorable moments to consumers in Singapore.”

Boyz Lim, general manager, OGAWA Singapore, when asked about the partnership with Singtel Media simply put it, “Passionate, dedicated, professional and above all, a friendship to cherish.”