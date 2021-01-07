Pizza Hut SG teams up with esports firm RSG for entry into esports marketing

Pizza Hut Singapore marks its entry into the esports marketing space via a one-year partnership with Singapore-based Southeast Asian professional esports organisation RSG. The tie-up will include community engagement events and customised streaming and video content. The collaboration aims to increase accessibility of esports talent and content, and draw in audiences from non-gaming backgrounds. Through the collaboration, both companies will work together to promote greater awareness and visibility of Singapore’s esports talent, grooming both esports players and content creators.

RSG will create engaging content to bridge the gap between brands and the gaming community and support Pizza Hut’s marketing efforts by curating a mix of offline and online community engagement events, as well as branded content across social media platforms and streams. Additionally, RSG will sport Pizza Hut Singapore’s logo on its new jerseys, which will be showcased in the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship Singapore taking place this month. RSG is among the two teams selected to represent Singapore in the tournament that will see teams from countries such as Japan, Brazil, Russia, and other regions participating. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Jayss Rajoo, head of marketing and food innovation of Pizza Hut Singapore, said the partnership with RSG comes as it shares RSG's passion to develop memorable experiences. “The promising developments of esports in Singapore offers great potential for our young talents to grow and showcase their competitive skills, as well as to engage audiences of all ages. As one of the industry pioneers, RSG has and continues to do Singapore proud. We are happy to do our part to support the local esports community," Rajoo added.

Founder and CEO of RSG, Jayf Soh, said: “Gathering over a pizza as they play, or watch our teams in action, has been a common sight among our players and fans. We are honoured to take this love for food and top quality esports action to the next level, with Pizza Hut’s support. We look forward to the opportunity to inject positivity and bring exciting stories from the esports scene to a bigger audience.”

The partnership comes shortly after RSG’s latest rebranding efforts. Previously known as "Resurgence", the company’s rebranded to RSG after three years of operations. The rebrand included a new name, logo, website, and team jerseys to better align the company’s brand collaterals with RSG’s stance, offerings, and direction. RSG also said in a press release that it is diversifying its offerings and market reach to engage the gaming and esports community in Singapore and Southeast Asia. It has set up operations in Vietnam and Myanmar in September 2020, and invested in local esports teams in both countries and building up content production capabilities in Vietnam. With the regional expansion, RSG said it targets to reach 150 million gaming audience in Southeast Asia by 2021.

