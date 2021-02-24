Pixlr refreshes photo editing platform to include AI-powered improvements

Pixlr, a cloud-based image editing suite, has revamped its photo editing suite to flatten the designer learning curve and give anyone the tools to manipulate photos just as in professional photography. Titled "Pixlr 2021", the new suite is said to include varied artificial intelligence (AI)-powered improvements that will allow for sleeker edits with new templates and collages, premium designer fonts, "drop-dead gorgeous" effects, as well as a new frame tool and Glitch Studio. Through its new platform, Pixlr aims to put extraordinary design and creative freedom into the hands of everyone.

Pixlr's updated platform retains its two free editors, Pixlr X and Pixlr E, as well as its online image library "Stock by Pixlr" that looks to empower everyone to create eye-catching photos, graphic images and memes. According to the platform, Pixlr X and Pixlr E are integrated with AI-powered editing tools to help users modify images easily with effects from cutouts to crops and auto-exposure, enhancing the photo editing and design experience. Among its innovative tools in the editing suite is also Pixlr's proprietary AI background remover tool, which boasts to cut out backgrounds in one click, and enable users to replace backgrounds within seconds.

Additionally, Pixlr spots a refreshed user interface, which it claims makes it easier and more intuitive than ever for users to edit photographs, graphics and other images. Its new overall layout also offers quicker access to projects and an increased amount of templates, fills, patterns, filters and professionally created fonts, Pixlr said, adding that its AI has also been combined with one-click tools to make work smarter, faster and easier.

Ola Sevanderrson, Pixlr’s founder, said: "While we are a free cloud-based photo editing software, we still wanted to give our customers not only changes they’ve requested but also improvements they hadn’t even imagined. Other comparable suites would keep these new, powerful tools and user-friendly adjustments as part of expensive subscription packages but we at Pixlr remain committed to our promise to bring the ability to create professional-looking visuals to everyone."



Since it established in 2008, Pixlr said billions of images have been created and edited on the platform. It has also done away with the need for long video tutorials and downloading of expensive software, as everything the user needs resides in the cloud.

In a previous conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Stephanie Sitt, Group CEO of Pixlr's parent company Inmagine Group, said users are always seeking for tools that are easier to use, and the ability to get things done faster, preferably on any platform such as Mac, Windows, or Chromebook. They are also looking to do so without the need to download and install bulky software.

Hence Pixlr built its two cloud-based platforms, Pixlr X and Pixlr E. The idea is that any user can start with a simpler but powerful interface (Pixlr X) and then to easily move towards using the advanced version of image editing (Pixlr E). All of these can happen without downloading any software and can be used on any platform with an internet browser. "Smarter, faster, easier, is our goal and we will soon launch the Pixlr M (mobile) where users can edit images on their phone without installing any apps," Sitt added.

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)



