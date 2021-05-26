Philips hands Omnicom US$300 global marketing account, APAC duties hub based in SG

Royal Philips has selected Omnicom Group as its global marketing and communications partner for global integrated creative, media and communications. The account is reported to be worth US$300 million and comes following a review that began in January this year with incumbents Dentsu and WPP, along with MDC Partners.

Philips will work with a bespoke Omnicom team assembled, led by TBWA for creative, OMD for media and FleishmanHillard and Ketchum for communications, alongside talent and capabilities from Interbrand, Critical Mass and Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG). FleishmanHillard and Ketchum already have a 10-year long relationship with Philips, and this marks the expansion of that relationship into the broader Omnicom Group.

For Asia Pacific a hub will be created out of Singapore to service the rest of the region with China being a key focus.



Philips’ leading portfolio in health technology includes diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as consumer health and home care products and solutions. The company aims to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.

Lorraine Barber-Miller, chief marketing and eCommerce officer at Philips said that Omnicom was chosen to deliver personalised, differentiating customer experiences. “We continue to advance digital-first, always-on engagement and e-commerce strategies that enable us to meet our customers where and how they want to be engaged, bringing Philips’ brand purpose – improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation – to life. Omnicom will be an important part of our world-class marketing capabilities, helping us to deliver personalised, differentiating customer experiences,” Barber-Miller added.

“We are delighted to be named the integrated agency partner for Philips and to help the company navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said John Wren, chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. “During an intense pitch process, we were able to leverage the strength of our agencies in a model that connects creativity, culture and technology to help Philips build a category of one in the changing health technology industry. We are proud to be Philips’ partner in this important, new chapter of its history.”