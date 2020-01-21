PHAR partners with Philippine Air Lines and Smart Communications, Inc.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have forged a partnership that provides exclusive, co-branded tourist SIMs to travelers arriving at the country’s major airports.

PHAR Partnerships was appointed in 2017 as PAL’s ancillary revenue partner to develop and monetize PAL’s assets across multiple platforms, including in-flight entertainment, on-board activations, data-led digital advertising, and airport lounge advertising amongst others.

Under the multi-year agreement, Smart will provide Smart PAL Travel SIMs to international passengers of select flights arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark International Airport, Cebu International Airport, Caticlan Airport, and Davao International Airport.

Smart, Sun and TNT subscribers can also look forward to exclusive seat sales and other promos, as well as free access to PAL’s hotline, website and app.

PAL passengers will also enjoy exclusive discounts and promos from Smart which will be announced inflight through the inflight entertainment, PAL boarding passes and the Mabuhay Lounges.

The program partnership was launched on December 12, 2019 at the arrival lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, with PAL, Smart, MIAA officials, PHAR, and program partners in attendance.

“The engagement between PAL and Smart is the essence of a true partnership, which delivers customer delight on one hand, while focusing on ROI on the other hand. We are thrilled to have put the companies together in this landmark deal” said PHAR managing director Prem Bhatia.

“We are happy to work with the country’s flag carrier in ensuring that our international visitors have access to the Philippines’ fastest network while they are traveling around the country,” said Manuel V. Pangilinan, PLDT chairman and CEO.

"Philippine Airlines is delighted to forge a program partnership with Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) as it enables our travelers to experience the benefits of a local SIM card --- convenient connectivity and saving on hefty roaming charges. We look forward to sustaining this worthwhile collaboration," said PAL president and COO Gilbert Santa Maria.

“With this agreement, our friends from other countries who are visiting our islands can share their travel experiences while on-the-go using the Smart PAL Travel SIM on the Smart LTE network that we have put in place across the country,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart president and CEO.

Soon after the partnership was announced, a "Grand OFW Salubong" was held at the same venue (arrival lobby of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1). As passengers from Riyadh and Doha stepped into T-1's arrival lobby, PAL and Smart officials distributed premium items.

The event was capped by a mini - concert by Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez to the delight of returning OFWs.