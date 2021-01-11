Pfizer injects new life into logo amidst race to distribute vaccine

Pfizer has unveiled a new logo amidst its race to develop and supply countries with the COVID-19 vaccine. The new brand identity was introduced on the company's social media accounts, and the video said: "This is our new identity, an emblem of our purpose: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives." Over the past year, Pfizer worked with BioNTech to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic and has since received authorisation from countries including Singapore, Malaysia, US, UK, and Canada, among others, for usage.

In order to realize the breakthroughs of the future, we’ve revolutionized how we work today. We're unlocking the pill to reveal Pfizer’s DNA: the power of science. pic.twitter.com/NO0TWt6OVh — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) January 5, 2021

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the new logo took 18 months to develop and retains the name, font and blue colour of the initial logo, which has been used since 1948. The new logo seeks to showcase Pfizer's move from "a diversified healthcare giant" to a company that is more focused on producing prescription drugs and vaccines that prevent and cure disease, WSJ reported. CEO Albert Bourla added that it has refreshed its identity to reflect the reality of Pfizer's growing commitment to breakthrough science, WSJ added.

Quoting Pfizer's chief corporate affairs officer Sally Susman, WSJ said the company halted its rebranding efforts last year to focus its marketing and communications efforts surrounding COVID-19 and its task of manufacturing and distributing a vaccine. When the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showed positive results last November, the company jumpstarted its rebranding efforts and worked to complete the new logo and marketing collaterals. Landor & Fitch was responsible for the brand strategy while Team, an agency based in Brooklyn, oversaw the creative work for the rebranding, WSJ added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Pfizer for additional information on the rebranding.

