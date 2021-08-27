PayPal to expand Singapore workforce by 25%, 150 jobs open

PayPal is expanding its Singapore workforce by 25%. Confirming the news to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson said the roles available will be in the arena of software engineering, product management, cybersecurity, and data science. The company said it has a goal of leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure.

The increase in job placements in PayPal comes in collaboration with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA) and is supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG). According to a press statement, Singapore is a strategic market and location for PayPal. New employees, supported by IMDA’s TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Programme, will join PayPal’s team at its Singapore-based international headquarters to collaborate on solutions that serve the company’s more than 400 million consumers and merchants.

Some of these projects include enabling PayPal solutions to facilitate the digitalisation for SMBs in Singapore, improving business operations and expanding merchant businesses beyond domestic premises. PayPal is also looking to build its wallet experience for consumers and optimise the PayPal Commerce Platform.

Singapore is also home to the PayPal Innovation Lab, one of only three worldwide and the first outside of the United States. To date, the teams in Singapore have successfully contributed to almost 140 patents in areas including advanced communications security, data science and artificial intelligence.

IMDA has identified product development as an area of good tech jobs for Singaporeans, which will support the region’s growing demand for digital solutions. These are technology roles that are responsible for developing a strategy, roadmap and features for products, such as data analysts, program managers and data scientists, said an IMDA release.

“PayPal is determined to support Singapore’s continued digital transformation into a global technology and fintech hub. Our diverse workforce is our biggest competitive advantage, and PayPal’s employees in Singapore have a unique opportunity to participate in projects and initiatives that have an impact in the more than 200 markets in which we operate in,” said Aaron Wong, chief executive officer of PayPal.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for digital services and innovation across the economy. This will generate good jobs for Singaporeans in areas like product development. I am glad to see global enterprises, like PayPal, partner with IMDA to train Singaporeans for such jobs. Since Jul 2020, we have created more than 5,500 training and job opportunities with the industry under TeSA. We want to do more through such partnerships with companies,” said Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive, IMDA.

