Overcoming Challenges in the Age of COVID-19

This post is sponsored by JustCo

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and reshaped how people work and live across the globe. As companies undergo transitions between remote working and on-site work, many have gotten to learn the benefits of flexible work options and how co-working space companies, like JustCo, can help in future-proofing their businesses in the long-term.

In a post-COVID world, flexible workspaces will be more relevant than ever. We are likely to foresee businesses housing employees in flexible workspaces – not limited to business continuity plans, but also remote working and workforce decentralisation; which will serve as an effective solution with maximum flexibility, for businesses of any shape and size to respond to an ever-changing global business landscape.

Ramping up Virtual Offerings in the New Normal

With the rise of remote work or work-from-home measures set in place, many of us are craving the social interaction, collaborations and relationships with people at the workplace. Humans are social beings, and the element of human connection plays an imperative part of our work experience.

In today’s age of COVID-19, physical events have been reduced. The demand for virtual events have also grown significantly as businesses are moving towards digital platforms to seek connections, network, and stay ahead of the latest happenings in their industries.

A virtual conference on Creative Destruction in a Pandemic, which brought together more than 100 attendees from start-ups, enterprises and large corporates

For those looking to access a wide range of masterclasses, dialogues at curated panel discussions or business consultations in both the virtual and physical spaces, JustCo Campus is a multi-format learning hub perfect for businesses and individuals who are looking to learn and connect with a broader community. Members can also expect exclusive access to networking opportunities such as Power Breakfast and Power Lunch with industry thought leaders, C-suite decision makers, and future collaborators, where exchange of insights and ideas begin.

Each membership includes up to two virtual masterclasses per month, and unlimited virtual conferences to network, and group mentoring sessions to learn and connect with peers. By signing up with JustCo Campus, members can connect 1-on-1 cross-borders with others whom they see synergy with – extending across the eight major cities in Asia Pacific where JustCo has presence in, such as Bangkok, Jakarta, Melbourne, Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney and Taipei.

In a time like this, it is an especially fitting platform for people to stay connected virtually, and to ensure that learning continues in the digital space.

Standing Strong with the Community

If there’s one thing COVID-19 has taught us, it is to never take good times for granted. Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses from all across the globe have taken a great hit with most of them struggling to stay afloat.

With JustCo’s “community-first” philosophy, the needs and interest of its members are always prioritised. In three months, JustCo rolled out two new initiatives, the JustCo Relief Package and JustCo Cares Social Responsibility Campaign, to better support the well-being and business recovery of its members.

JustCo believes that every business relies on an ecosystem of other businesses to survive, and the JustCo Relief Package aims to offer rental rebates to its members, helping them tide through this difficult time. This initiative benefited more than 3,000 companies across Asia Pacific – from individuals entrepreneurs, start-ups, small-medium enterprises to multinational corporations.

Members receiving free surgical-grade masks as part of the JustCo Cares campaign

Through the JustCo Cares: Mask Donation Drive, surgical-grade face masks were also donated to charity organisations nominated by JustCo members and the public, as part of a combined effort with the JustCo Community to give back to the community at large. These face masks were from JustCo’s sponsorship towards Singapore’s first fully automated mask manufacturing line, led by Razer.

To safeguard the well-being and safety of the communities within and around JustCo, free surgical-grade masks were distributed to all members, staff, and also at buildings with JustCo’s presence – extending the circle of care to building tenants as well. Stringent safety and social distancing measures such as furniture reconfiguration and placement of prominent safe distancing signage were also implemented to ensure a safe and productive work environment. As the COVID-19 pandemic changes our history, JustCo looks forward to Make Work Better, Together with its members and partners!

