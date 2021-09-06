Omnichannel Marketing Asia

Hong Kong's premier gathering of marketing professionals

Omnichannel Marketing Asia is a conference that touches on the omnichannel experience, customer journey and lifecycle in a marketing era where it’s no longer feasible to exclusively focus on traditional, digital, or even multichannel media. Every channel, every medium needs to work in tandem with one another and it’s easier said than done as most marketers can attest.

Why take part in Omnichannel Marketing Asia? We try to take out the guesswork, the hours of solutions scouting to pull together the know-how to get your marketing makeover so you’re running a top-notch marketing operation.

What’s more, we’re finally running this as a PHYSICAL event, so you can get back to the networking and live experience you love.