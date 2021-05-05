OkCupid chases after SG Millennials to help forge quality connections

Dating app OkCupid, has launched "Love, Your Way" campaign to help Singaporean Millennials forge meaningful connections. Its latest spot released on YouTube shares the different scenarios of dating that one can have when they use the app. The video ends with the campaign's tag line "Love, Your Way" with a voiceover saying: "With OkCupid, you can find love, your way". According to OkCupid, the campaign was inspired by evolving user behaviour and dating patterns on the app where people are looking for quality matches over quantity, and are matching based on what truly matters to them. It also serves to empower users to define what they are really looking for in a partner and allows for them to do so on their own terms.

In a review of popular questions answered on the app, results have shown that Singaporean Millennials are prioritising equality in a relationship and are looking for a partner at a similar stage of life. Key findings include the increase in singles looking for a partner at a similar stage of life. Key findings include the increase in singles preferring to be with a partner who is keen to share an equal load of housework and preferably earns just as much money, if not more at work. OkCupid also worked with AKA Asia for PR duties surrounding this campaign.

OkCupid's global CMO Melissa Hobley said Singaporean Millennials have clear deal breakers in a relationship, ones they are unwilling to compromise and that’s exactly how it should be. "OkCupid is designed to introduce you only to people who align and care about the same things as you do. It is built on an algorithm that puts your interests at the heart of its system," she added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to OkCupid for additional information.

A spokesperson of the brand told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the campaign will be marketed on Instagram and Facebook over the next few months. "We are working with various local partners and agencies to deliver a truly experience to daters based in Singapore," the spokesperson added.

Separately, in a questionnaire answered more than 18 million times, OkCupid discovered that users are seeking deeper connections than ever before. In 2020 alone, it reported a 5% increase in OkCupid users looking for long-term relationships and a 20% decrease in users looking for a fling. OkCupid users have 15 mandatory questions to answer when setting up a profile. Combined with the average user answering an additional 45 to 50 questions, users are able to further filter through potential matches and seek out a better connection through the app.

Meanwhile last month, OkCupid released its Climate Change Advocate Badge on the app in line with Earth Month. According to its data, OkCupid found that users are "hot" for climate change advocates. Hence, users who indicate interest in supporting the environment by having the badge on their profile will automatically receive it. OkCupid also donated US$1 to non-governmental organisation Earthday.org for every person who added the badge to her or his profile.

